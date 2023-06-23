Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

4 adorable lion cubs born at Buffalo Zoo

According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to...
According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to be two males and two females.(Buffalo Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – The Buffalo Zoo is roaring with excitement at the arrival of four lion cubs.

According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to be two males and two females.

After their first vet visit the little lions are healthy and growing.

The mother will be away from the exhibit with her newborns and continue to care for them in private until they are strong enough to be with other lions.

The cubs have yet to be named, but they are cute!

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspects
UPDATE: Opelika police identify Ulta theft suspects
Bond set for man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute
Harris County 2021 land dispute murder suspect found guilty on all counts
Columbus man searching for answers after being the victim to a hit and run
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after 1 man injured in Columbus

Latest News

Anita Hooper was reportedly abducted.
Amber Alert issued for missing teen reportedly taken by masked men
Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty Season 3
This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical...
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season
HIV antibody test generic
Free HIV testing to be given in Columbus and Americus
Chad Doerman, 32, was indicted on nine counts of aggravated murder for the June 15 deaths of...
GRAPHIC: Sons ‘gunned down, ripped from mother’s arms’ by father, prosecutor says