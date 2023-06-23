7 Brew Coffee hosts ribbon cutting ceremony in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - 7 Brew Coffee, a drive-thru coffee stand offering over 20,000 unique drink combinations, held a ribbon cutting ceremony in Auburn earlier today.

The ceremony took place at 1625 E University Drive.

Remarks were shared by Hayden Holtgrewe, operations leader of 7 Brew Auburn, Joey Pierson, CEO of the franchise group behind 7 Brew Auburn, Anna Hovey, President and CEO of the Auburn Chamber and Mayor Pro Tem Beth Witten.

Along with the ribbon cutting, the coffee stand donated $1,000 to the Auburn High School Marching Band. Members of the pep band were present to accept the check and perform for guests.

Auburn High School band (Source: 7 Brew)

The business’s next step will be to host a swag day on Saturday, June 24, where customers who purchase a large drink will get a free 7 Brew t-shirt. Then on Monday, June 26, in celebration of 7 Brew reaching its 100-stand milestone, the first 100 guests will receive free coffee (limit two per car).

