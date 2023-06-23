Business Break
7 Brew Coffee hosts ribbon cutting ceremony in Auburn

7 Brew Coffee ribbon cutting
7 Brew Coffee ribbon cutting(Source: 7 Brew)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - 7 Brew Coffee, a drive-thru coffee stand offering over 20,000 unique drink combinations, held a ribbon cutting ceremony in Auburn earlier today.

The ceremony took place at 1625 E University Drive.

Remarks were shared by Hayden Holtgrewe, operations leader of 7 Brew Auburn, Joey Pierson, CEO of the franchise group behind 7 Brew Auburn, Anna Hovey, President and CEO of the Auburn Chamber and Mayor Pro Tem Beth Witten.

Along with the ribbon cutting, the coffee stand donated $1,000 to the Auburn High School Marching Band. Members of the pep band were present to accept the check and perform for guests.

Auburn High School band
Auburn High School band(Source: 7 Brew)

The business’s next step will be to host a swag day on Saturday, June 24, where customers who purchase a large drink will get a free 7 Brew t-shirt. Then on Monday, June 26, in celebration of 7 Brew reaching its 100-stand milestone, the first 100 guests will receive free coffee (limit two per car).

