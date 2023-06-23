Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Carjackers arrested after shooting, killing victim trying to escape, police say

Detectives identified one of the suspects involved as 20-year-old Daniel Robinson.
Detectives identified one of the suspects involved as 20-year-old Daniel Robinson.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Tennessee man has died days after being shot in an attempted carjacking.

Memphis police said the situation started when two men armed with guns and wearing ski masks crashed a stolen car last weekend.

The men then approached a vehicle with two people inside and attempted to carjack them.

As the driver attempted to drive away, one of the men fired a gun, striking the driver.

Officers said the suspects then ran away and ended up stealing another vehicle nearby before leaving the area.

According to police, the injured driver was transported to the hospital that day in critical condition but died on Friday.

Detectives identified the suspects as 20-year-old Daniel Robinson and 17-year-old Tayshun Wooten.

Memphis police said they were able to track the suspects down and take them into custody.

Robinson and Wooten are facing charges that include carjacking and first-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
Columbus man searching for answers after being the victim to a hit and run
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after 1 man injured in Columbus
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspects
UPDATE: Opelika police identify Ulta theft suspects

Latest News

Columbus 12-year-old mows lawn for school money
Columbus pre-teen mows lawn for school money
Columbus 12-year-old mows lawn for school money
Columbus 12-year-old mows lawn for school money
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Wagner leader Prigozhin says his forces have entered Russian city of Rostov facing no resistance
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference, Friday, June 16, 2023, in...
Attorney general denies whistleblower claims of interference in Hunter Biden investigation
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
Titan implosion has searchers hunting for clues, officials grappling with complex investigation