City of LaGrange fills vacated district council city seat

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, Jim Arrington was sworn in as District 1 City Councilman, filling the seat that was vacated earlier this year.

Arrington won the city councilman race by almost 1300 votes against Terry Stafford.

Residents say they are concerned about recent gun violence in parts of Troup County.

Arrington says he is ready to get back to work for the people of Lagrange, hoping to bring positive changes.

