Columbus Alzheimer’s research facility hosts roundtable event

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Memory Center hosted a roundtable event with the Alzheimer’s Association June 23.

The event was for the public to learn about the evolution in Alzheimer’s research and the key role the memory center is playing in it.

During an interactive roundtable, caregivers were able to have their questions answered and were given the latest information on therapies and research.

They also gave details on a new drug called Lequembi, which has recently been granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Doctors say its important to keep people up to date on Alzheimer’s advancements.

“So these events are important because they spread the word that first of all there are things to be done, and second of all, we need to stop whispering about this disease,” Dr. Johnathan Liss of Columbus Memory Center said. ”We need to turn the sufferers in the families with Alzheimer’s disease into the same kind of hero because together we can stamp out this disease.”

The Columbus Memory Center is one of the top three Alzheimer’s research facilities in the U.S..

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

