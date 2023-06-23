Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Florida’s law targeting drag shows is on hold under federal judge’s order

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new Florida law targeting drag shows that was championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis
Nic Zantop, left, waves a transgender flag while on a float sponsored by several transgender...
Nic Zantop, left, waves a transgender flag while on a float sponsored by several transgender groups, with Tiffany Arieagus, second from left, and Miss Naples Pride Velvet Lenore, second from right, during the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked a new Florida law targeting drag shows that was championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell granted a preliminary injunction stopping the law from being enforced until a trial is held to determine its constitutionality, and he denied a Florida licensing and regulatory agency's request to dismiss it.

The complaint was brought by the owner of a Hamburger Mary's restaurant and bar in Orlando, which regularly hosts drag shows, including family-friendly performances on Sundays where children were invited to attend. The restaurant owner said it violated First Amendment rights by chilling speech, was written vaguely and was overbroad.

An email seeking comment was sent to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which is the remaining defendant after the judge dismissed DeSantis and the state as defendants. Proponents of the legislation have said the law is meant to keep children from viewing sexually explicit performances and is constitutional.

The new law punished venues for allowing children into “adult live performances.” Though it did not mention drag shows specifically, the sponsor of the legislation said it was aimed at those performances.

Because of such statements “plaintiff’s fear of prosecution based on the Act’s alleged vague construction is not unfounded,” the judge wrote.

Venues that violated the new law faced fines and the prospect of their liquor licenses being suspended or revoked. Individuals could be charged with a misdemeanor crime. The Florida agency moved to revoke the liquor licenses of a Miami hotel and a performing arts center owned by the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation after they hosted drag shows where investigators claim minors were present.

The judge also noted that the law didn't define “live performance,” which could include anything from a burlesque show to “a skit at a backyard family barbecue," and it didn't include an exception for parents who were fine with their children seeing a drag show.

Ahead of announcing a run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination this spring, DeSantis made anti-LGBTQ+ legislation a large part of his agenda as governor. Other bills he signed would ban gender-affirming care for minors, and restrict discussion of personal pronouns in schools.

Most Read

Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Columbus man searching for answers after being the victim to a hit and run
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after 1 man injured in Columbus
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspects
UPDATE: Opelika police identify Ulta theft suspects

Latest News

A judge has ordered Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission to temporarily halt the issuance of...
Judge stays medical marijuana licenses as companies argue selection process was flawed
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson sits at the...
Witnesses to Parkland massacre describe their confusion in pinpointing gunshots’ location
Transgender flag
Federal judge strikes down Florida’s ban on Medicaid funding for transgender treatment
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual Basque...
Florida Gov. DeSantis picks up backing from 15 South Carolina lawmakers as he makes a campaign swing