Free HIV testing to be given in Columbus and Americus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two locations in Columbus will hosting free, rapid HIV testing for National HIV Testing Day Tuesday, June 27.

The first location will be the Prevention Services Program located at the Columbus Heath Department at 5601 Veterans Parkway from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The second will be Walgreens at 2510 Wynnton Road from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Another testing location will be Walgreens at 733 East Forsyth Street in Americus, Georgia from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

No appointment is needed to get tested at these locations, and the entire process should take up to 15 minutes.

In addition to free testing, they will be giving out free condoms.

“The only way to know for sure is to get tested,” said HIV Prevention Coordinator for the West Central Health District,” Stephen Chambers said, “People who test positive for HIV can take medication to keep themselves healthy and to greatly reduce their chance of passing HIV to others, and if your negative, you can prevent becoming infected.”

