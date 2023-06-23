Business Break
GA D8 TOURNAMENT: Thursday, June 22

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CATAULA, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re nearing the end of the District 8 All-Star Tournament at Harris County Little League’s Pate Park.

WTVM Sports Leader 9 will be in Cataula throughout the week to capture the best moments from the top youth baseball and softball players in the area.

16U SOFTBALL FINAL: Harris County 21, American 3

12U BASEBALL FINAL: Harris County 11, American 0

10U BASEBALLL FINAL: Harris County 8, American 0

Please see the video player above for highlights of the three games mentioned and please visit the official tournament website for more scores and information throughout the week.

