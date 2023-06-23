Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers hosts expungement clinic

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, in partnership with Legal Services Alabama, hosted an Expungement Clinic earlier today.

The event took place at the Goodwill Career Center located at 3740 Pepperrell Pkwy in Opelika today from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Expungement is the legal process of removing a criminal record, including arrests, from public record.

Goodwill’s clinic focused on expunging certain charges only, not convictions. This clinic was only available to individuals who have been charged with an offense in the state of Alabama.

