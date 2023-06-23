Business Break
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers hosts expungement clinic

Goodwill Southern Rivers logo(Source: Goodwill Southern Rivers)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, in partnership with Legal Services Alabama, hosted an Expungement Clinic earlier today.

The event took place at the Goodwill Career Center located at 3740 Pepperrell Pkwy in Opelika today from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Expungement is the legal process of removing a criminal record, including arrests, from public record.

Goodwill’s clinic focused on expunging certain charges only, not convictions.  This clinic was only available to individuals who have been charged with an offense in the state of Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

