Hotter and mostly dry next few days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The much drier air that we’ve been advertising for the end of the week is finally here! That will allow for hotter temperatures.

The highest humidity in the next week is expected Monday into early Tuesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds mixing with sun on this Friday. Warm, muggy and a bit breezy at times this afternoon along with a few isolated showers or storms possible. Rain coverage around 20 to no more than 30% until about sunset. Highs between 85 and 89 degrees..

We'll climb into the upper 80s in most spots Friday with only isolated storms in the forecast. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly clear and pretty dry overnight. Lows mostly in the mid 60s.

The first official weekend of summer is looking great! More sun than clouds Saturday. Hot and dry; it will be a tad less humid. No rain is expected. Highs near 90 degrees. Clouds increase Sunday and there could be some afternoon or evening storms in spots after highs reach the low 90s.

Hot and mostly dry for the weekend, especially Saturday. There could be some storms nearby Sunday afternoon so stay tuned. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The best chance of rain next week comes Sunday night and Monday with a decent chance of scattered showers and storms. That will not be the overall theme next week though with hot and mostly dry conditions as daytime highs surpass the 90 degree mark most days.

We are settling into a hotter/drier patter most days. (Source: WTVM Weather)

