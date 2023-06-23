Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Hotter and mostly dry next few days

Tyler’s forecast
The hotter and drier trend continues through the weekend.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The much drier air that we’ve been advertising for the end of the week is finally here! That will allow for hotter temperatures.

The highest humidity in the next week is expected Monday into early Tuesday.
The highest humidity in the next week is expected Monday into early Tuesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds mixing with sun on this Friday. Warm, muggy and a bit breezy at times this afternoon along with a few isolated showers or storms possible. Rain coverage around 20 to no more than 30% until about sunset. Highs between 85 and 89 degrees..

We'll climb into the upper 80s in most spots Friday with only isolated storms in the forecast.
We'll climb into the upper 80s in most spots Friday with only isolated storms in the forecast.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly clear and pretty dry overnight. Lows mostly in the mid 60s.

The first official weekend of summer is looking great! More sun than clouds Saturday. Hot and dry; it will be a tad less humid. No rain is expected. Highs near 90 degrees. Clouds increase Sunday and there could be some afternoon or evening storms in spots after highs reach the low 90s.

Hot and mostly dry for the weekend, especially Saturday. There could be some storms nearby...
Hot and mostly dry for the weekend, especially Saturday. There could be some storms nearby Sunday afternoon so stay tuned.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The best chance of rain next week comes Sunday night and Monday with a decent chance of scattered showers and storms. That will not be the overall theme next week though with hot and mostly dry conditions as daytime highs surpass the 90 degree mark most days.

We are settling into a hotter/drier patter most days.
We are settling into a hotter/drier patter most days.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspects
UPDATE: Opelika police identify Ulta theft suspects
Bond set for man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute
Harris County 2021 land dispute murder suspect found guilty on all counts
Columbus man searching for answers after being the victim to a hit and run
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after 1 man injured in Columbus

Latest News

Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
Much drier by the weekend with seasonable heat & near 90 degree temperatures.
Trending Drier & Warmer
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra