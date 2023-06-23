Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Lake Harding hosts 4-day ‘Wake for Warriors’ event

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE HARDING, Ga. (WTVM) - Lake Harding hosted day one of the non-profit “Wake for Warriors” event earlier today.

The event is to help combat wounded veterans heal from physical and mental injuries.

Wake for Warriors connects with injured veterans and their families, by sharing the healing power of water.

The four day event will consist of mastering the challenge of wakeboarding and wake surfing, while relaxing and enjoying the company of other veterans and military personnel.

For more information on this event, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Columbus man searching for answers after being the victim to a hit and run
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after 1 man injured in Columbus
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspects
UPDATE: Opelika police identify Ulta theft suspects

Latest News

Goodwill Southern Rivers logo
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers hosts expungement clinic
City of LaGrange fills vacated district council city seat
City of LaGrange fills vacated district council city seat
New Publix hiring event in LaGrange
New Publix hiring event in LaGrange
HIV antibody test generic
Free HIV testing to be given in Columbus and Americus