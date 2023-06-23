Lake Harding hosts 4-day ‘Wake for Warriors’ event

LAKE HARDING, Ga. (WTVM) - Lake Harding hosted day one of the non-profit “Wake for Warriors” event earlier today.

The event is to help combat wounded veterans heal from physical and mental injuries.

Wake for Warriors connects with injured veterans and their families, by sharing the healing power of water.

The four day event will consist of mastering the challenge of wakeboarding and wake surfing, while relaxing and enjoying the company of other veterans and military personnel.

