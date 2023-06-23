Lee Co., Chambers Co. women’s self defense classes to receive $5K

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A program known as RAD, Rape Aggression Defense System, is receiving $5,000 in Lee and Chambers Counties.

RAD is a program of realistic self-defense tactics and techniques for women.

It will happen tomorrow at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 a.m. CST. The system is a free 12-hour course that is split in four sessions for women and girls 13 and older. RAD also includes a simulation.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says their next classes start July 12 at The Lee County Meeting Center on 10th Street in Opelika. Classes are held between 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. CST.

For more details on the event and upcoming classes, click HERE.

