COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “We really need more restaurants over in this area, so we’re bringing them, and we’re going to bring seven at one time,” said Melinda Newton

Melinda Newton, the owner of Minnie’s restaurant and the Chicken Lady Coop, sat down with the Planning Advisory Commission earlier this week to rezone 13.6 acres on Fortson Road.

“So now it’s up to the City Council, but if we make it through everything, we’re doing a seven-restaurant complex behind me,” said Melinda Newton.

In that complex, residents can enjoy southern cuisine, Italian food, German food and high-end meal prep and much more. I spoke with Angie White, the owner of Tuesdays, that’s also located off Fortson Road. She says having more developments in that area will be a big plus.

New developments coming to Fortson Road in Columbus (WTVM)

“We’re really excited about all the development that’s gonna be happening across the street because that’s going to benefit us as well, but we also have a food truck, so it’s going to benefit us kind of twofold,” said Angie White.

This complex will have over two hundred parking spaces, plus room for several food trucks.

“This will also house six food trucks, so it’s a really fun concept so you’ll have all of the seven restaurants in the complex, and then you’ll have six additional food trucks, and those spaces will just be rented out,” said Melinda Newton.

Newton says the seven restaurants will not take up the entire 13.6 acres meaning there’s more room for more developments.

New developments coming to Fortson Road in Columbus (WTVM)

“There’s still going to be additional acreage around this complex that’s going up for sale because this is 13.6, and the complex is about six of them, so there’s talks of, you know, medical offices going in um all kinds of things I’m hearing the chatter about town on this property that’s coming up for sale,” said Melinda Newton.

Newton says, according to the Planning Advisory Commission, 100 cars per hour currently come through the area. With this new development, it’s expected to boost it from 100 to 1000 an hour.

“As me standing here, you can see the high amount of traffic on this road as it is, and people have to eat. It’s like just standing on this road looking around at the number of commercial buildings, salon NG, everything over here all of these people have to eat, so it’s let’s bring the food,” Melinda Newton.

In roughly four to five months, residents in the area will start to see the trees clear. The anticipated open date will be sometime in 2025.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.