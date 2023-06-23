Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

New developments coming to Fortson Road in Columbus

(WAFF/MGN)
By Amaya Graham
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “We really need more restaurants over in this area, so we’re bringing them, and we’re going to bring seven at one time,” said Melinda Newton

Melinda Newton, the owner of Minnie’s restaurant and the Chicken Lady Coop, sat down with the Planning Advisory Commission earlier this week to rezone 13.6 acres on Fortson Road.

“So now it’s up to the City Council, but if we make it through everything, we’re doing a seven-restaurant complex behind me,” said Melinda Newton.

In that complex, residents can enjoy southern cuisine, Italian food, German food and high-end meal prep and much more. I spoke with Angie White, the owner of Tuesdays, that’s also located off Fortson Road. She says having more developments in that area will be a big plus.

New developments coming to Fortson Road in Columbus
New developments coming to Fortson Road in Columbus(WTVM)

“We’re really excited about all the development that’s gonna be happening across the street because that’s going to benefit us as well, but we also have a food truck, so it’s going to benefit us kind of twofold,” said Angie White.

This complex will have over two hundred parking spaces, plus room for several food trucks.

“This will also house six food trucks, so it’s a really fun concept so you’ll have all of the seven restaurants in the complex, and then you’ll have six additional food trucks, and those spaces will just be rented out,” said Melinda Newton.

Newton says the seven restaurants will not take up the entire 13.6 acres meaning there’s more room for more developments.

New developments coming to Fortson Road in Columbus
New developments coming to Fortson Road in Columbus(WTVM)

“There’s still going to be additional acreage around this complex that’s going up for sale because this is 13.6, and the complex is about six of them, so there’s talks of, you know, medical offices going in um all kinds of things I’m hearing the chatter about town on this property that’s coming up for sale,” said Melinda Newton.

Newton says, according to the Planning Advisory Commission, 100 cars per hour currently come through the area. With this new development, it’s expected to boost it from 100 to 1000 an hour.

“As me standing here, you can see the high amount of traffic on this road as it is, and people have to eat. It’s like just standing on this road looking around at the number of commercial buildings, salon NG, everything over here all of these people have to eat, so it’s let’s bring the food,” Melinda Newton.

In roughly four to five months, residents in the area will start to see the trees clear. The anticipated open date will be sometime in 2025.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Columbus man searching for answers after being the victim to a hit and run
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after 1 man injured in Columbus
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspects
UPDATE: Opelika police identify Ulta theft suspects

Latest News

City of LaGrange fills vacated district council city seat
City of LaGrange fills vacated district council city seat
7 Brew Coffee ribbon cutting
7 Brew Coffee hosts ribbon cutting ceremony in Auburn
Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Trial set for ALDOT director charged with misdemeanor harassment
TCSO missing person Carrie Harrison
Troup County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile