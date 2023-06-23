New Publix hiring event in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A hiring event will be Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 for the new Merganser Commons Publix at Hills & Dales Farm that will be opening soon.

The event will start at 9. a.m. until 5 p.m. on both days at Courtyard LaGrange. The address is 25 West Lafayette Square LaGrange, GA.

According to a Publix representative, the location will employ approximately 125-150 associates, and the scheduled opening date is during the week of October 16, 2023.

People who are interested can click here to apply.

