Opelika police asks for help to identify suspect

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Opelika, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for one suspect as they investigate a report of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree.

According to officials, the male suspect attempted to use a fake $50 bill to pay at the Circle K located at 511 2nd Avenue.

He was seen wearing a black Disney villains t-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, you are asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

