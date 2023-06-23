Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after 1 man injured in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is recovering in the hospital this evening after a hit and run accident in Columbus.

It happened Wednesday, June 21, sometime between 5 and 6 a.m. near Buena Vista Road.

According to the police report, 58-year-old David Woodley was waiting at a bus stop near Buena Vista Road and Henry Avenue when a car ran up onto the sidewalk and hit him.

The driver left the scene without stopping.

Witnesses say either a burgundy Jeep Grand Cherokee or a burgundy Hyundai Sonata hit Woodley. Woodley was taken to an area hospital. He has two fractured leg bones.

If you have any information that would help find the person responsible, call the Columbus Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.