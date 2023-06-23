Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Trial delayed for ALDOT director charged with misdemeanor harassment

Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.(Marshall County Sherriff's Office)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial date for Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper, who faces a misdemeanor harassment charge, has been delayed.

Cooper turned himself in to Marshall County authorities on a misdemeanor harassment warrant on June 12, he was released nearly an hour later on a $500 bond.

Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond

Cooper was initially due in court on August 2 for a bench trial before Judge Mitchell Floyd in Marshall County. In a motion to continue, filed by Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Kromann, “the facts at issue in this case are also the subject of a civil matter.”

Cooper was charged with harassment over a land dispute with his neighbor. The State is arguing that the trial for the harassment charge should not continue until the property dispute is resolved.

Judge Floyd ordered that the trial date be continued until Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, at 3 p.m.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy law enforcement presence on I-185 N
2 arrested after traffic stop turns into high speed chase in Columbus
Vehicle crash closes portion of 13th St. in Columbus
Vehicle crash closes portion of 13th St. in Columbus
Gregory Wharton, Jr.
Suspect in the deadly North Columbus stabbing arrested, police say
9-year-old hit by car while riding scooter, severely injured
One person injured in shooting on Armour Road
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Tools 4 School
Davis Broadcasting to host annual back-to-school giveaway at Columbus library
Chattahoochee Valley educators answering call for supplies ahead of school starting
Chattahoochee Valley educators answering call for supplies ahead of school starting
Auburn nonprofit aims to support pregnant, parenting mothers in college
CPD asking for help to identify unresponsive man
CPD asking for help to identify unresponsive man