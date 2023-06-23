Business Break
Trial set for ALDOT director charged with misdemeanor harassment

Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.(Marshall County Sherriff's Office)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new trial date has been set for the director of the Alabama Department of Transportation who faces a misdemeanor harassment charge in Marshall County.

Online court records show ALDOT Director John Cooper is due in court on August 2 for a bench trial before Judge Mitchell Floyd in Marshall County.

Cooper turned himself in to Marshall County authorities on a misdemeanor harassment warrant on June 12.

He was released less than an hour later on a $500 bond.

