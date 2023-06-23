Troup County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

According to officials, 14-year-old Carrie Harrison was last seen on June 21, at approximately 7:00 a.m. at 106 Saddlebrook Court.

Officials say Harrison had a beige book bag, and she is 5′5 with long black hair and a nose ring.

If you have any information on Harrison’s whereabouts, please call 911.

