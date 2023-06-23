Business Break
Two-vehicle crash in Chambers County, 1 dead

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - According to officials, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:31 p.m. Thursday, June 22, has claimed the life of an individual.

Officials say 31-year-old Jason N. Howard was fatally injured when the 2004 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle he was operating struck the rear of a 1996 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by 29-year-old Brian S. McDaniel.

They say Howard was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Chambers County 278, approximately six miles south of Roanoke, in Chambers County.

Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

