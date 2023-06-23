Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Very Nice Weekend Shaping Up

Derek’s Forecast!
The highest humidity in the next week is expected Monday into early Tuesday.
The highest humidity in the next week is expected Monday into early Tuesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It seems as the storm system that has been bringing us the daily storm chances this week is finally moving on as we head into the weekend with highs back in the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday and the rain coverage less than 20% in the great scheme of things. We’ll keep an eye on Sunday since some of the computer models are indicating a complex of rain and storms that may be heading down from the north and west - that’s actually quite common when we’re in this kind of pattern, but it isn’t something that can be predicted too far in advance. Monday appears to be the day with the best chances of rain and storms, so keep the umbrella handy if you have plans out and about. The rest of next week will feature drier conditions with highs back in the lower 90s. A few spots might even make the mid 90s, so we’ll watch it closely for you. Either way, it should be great weather for any outdoor plans you might have if you’re a fan of the summer temperatures. In the tropics, we have Bret & Cindy in the Atlantic, but neither will be a threat to the United States.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Columbus man searching for answers after being the victim to a hit and run
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after 1 man injured in Columbus
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspects
UPDATE: Opelika police identify Ulta theft suspects

Latest News

We'll climb into the upper 80s in most spots Friday with only isolated storms in the forecast.
Hotter and mostly dry next few days
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
Much drier by the weekend with seasonable heat & near 90 degree temperatures.
Trending Drier & Warmer