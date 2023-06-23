Very Nice Weekend Shaping Up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It seems as the storm system that has been bringing us the daily storm chances this week is finally moving on as we head into the weekend with highs back in the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday and the rain coverage less than 20% in the great scheme of things. We’ll keep an eye on Sunday since some of the computer models are indicating a complex of rain and storms that may be heading down from the north and west - that’s actually quite common when we’re in this kind of pattern, but it isn’t something that can be predicted too far in advance. Monday appears to be the day with the best chances of rain and storms, so keep the umbrella handy if you have plans out and about. The rest of next week will feature drier conditions with highs back in the lower 90s. A few spots might even make the mid 90s, so we’ll watch it closely for you. Either way, it should be great weather for any outdoor plans you might have if you’re a fan of the summer temperatures. In the tropics, we have Bret & Cindy in the Atlantic, but neither will be a threat to the United States.

