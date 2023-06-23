Business Break
Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus radio program director is facing domestic violence charges.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Micheal Muhammad - known as Micheal Soul on-air - has been arrested on domestic violence and harassment charges.

Muhammad is program director for Foxie 105, WOKS-AM, K 92.7, Praise 100.7 - among others. He has worked with Davis Broadcasting since 2001.

Muhammad is also the president of the River Valley Black Chamber of Commerce.

Muhammad was arrested in Ft. Mitchell, Alabama on Thursday, June 22. He bonded out on Friday morning.

