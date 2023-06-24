Annual golf tournament raises money for area students

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual Robert L. Anderson golf tournament took place in the Chattahoochee Valley this morning.

Every fourth Saturday in June, the Brothers of the Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity come together to host their annual Robert L. Anderson golf tournament in the Chattahoochee Valley.

72 golfers registered to participate, with the tournament kicking off around 9 a.m.

Participants were split into teams and traveling around the golf course looking to win the big trophy.

The purpose of the tournament is to raise money for their scholarship fund in preparation to give scholarships to area seniors graduating next school year.

According to Allan Marble, President of the Omega Lambda Iota Social action and Scholarship program and new chairman of the tournament, they also enjoy giving back to their community.

“They support our scholarship, but it’s actually about them because if we don’t take care of them then we’ve lost our purpose. It’s about service,” says Marble.

“This gives me an opportunity to compete with about 80 golfers, and if I come out on top then that means I’m better than the other 79,” says member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity James Vincent.

There’s also food, music, and prizes raffled away during the event.

“We’re competing for first. We’re off to a good start so far. Hoping we can continue with the pars and birdies, and maybe a couple Eagles,” says Columbus High School Sophomore Carl Tutton.

Marble says she wants the participants to have a full golf experience.

This was the first year Robert L. Anderson, who the tournament is named after, was not in attendance, due to his passing last year. He served as chairperson for the tournament for over 30 years.

“It’s bittersweet, but the legacy that he has left with this golf scholarship tournament is just a blessing,” says Reverend Veronica Anderson-Lewis.

All the money that has been raised from this event will go towards a scholarship for high school students sponsored by the Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

