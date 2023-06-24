Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Bridge over Yellowstone River collapses, sending freight train into waters below

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The bridge collapsed overnight, causing a train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below.(Matthew Brown | AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — A bridge that crosses Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed overnight, causing portions of a freight train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below.

There was no immediate word from authorities on whether anyone was injured. Officials at the Montana Rail Link could not be reached immediately Saturday for comment.

Numerous tank cars were partially submerged in the river early Saturday, and railroad crews were at the scene near the town of Columbus, about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) west of Billings. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a yellow liquid pouring out of tank cars.

The river was swollen with recent heavy rains although it is unclear whether that contributed to the bridge collapse.

Yellowstone saw record flooding in 2022 that caused extensive damage to Yellowstone National Park and adjacent towns in Montana.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Columbus man searching for answers after being the victim to a hit and run
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after 1 man injured in Columbus
Two-vehicle crash in Chambers County, 1 dead
Two-vehicle crash in Chambers County, 1 dead
TCSO missing person Carrie Harrison
Troup County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile
Columbus 12-year-old mows lawn for school money
Columbus pre-teen mows lawn for school money

Latest News

GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
GBI: skeletal remains found behind Kysor Warren identified
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Shooting in the area of 33rd Street and 7th Ave leaves 1 injured
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Shooting investigation underway at Matthews Street in Columbus, 1 injured
FILE: The Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Montana Republicans report letters with mysterious powder after similar mailings in 2 other states