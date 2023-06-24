Chatt-A-Hoots dominate Aviators 12-3, improve to 9-3

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots are off to an impressive season.

Friday night they faced off against the Alpharetta Aviators, they win out big, that final 12-3.

As it stands the Hoots, sit at 9-3 on the season.

Just one game behind the Sunbelt Baseball League leaders in the Gainesville Gol’Diggers.

The team will be back in action on Saturday night as they look to close out the series.

Check out some of the highlights from Friday’s game.

