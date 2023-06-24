Columbus Lions complete perfect regular season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Lions could arguably be one of the best teams in the Chattahoochee Valley this season.

The team has dominated its competition since joining the American Indoor Football Alliance this season.

Friday night, the team capped off a perfect regular season by beating the Capital City Cyclones 75 to 27 and moved on to 6-0.

Earlier this week, the league announced that the Lions have secured not only a bye to the Championship but have welcomed the change of the final regular season game into a home venue for the AIFA Championship

Check out some of the team’s highlights from Friday’s game.

