Columbus Police arrests 3 during operation, seizes firearms and drugs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested 3 individuals during an operation, along with seizing firearms and drugs.

According to officials, the operation resulted in the following seized items:

86 investigative stops

3 arrest

4 guns

1 glock switch

29 citations

17 warning citations

395 grams of marijuana

2 ecstasy tablets

The CPD says they will remain proactive in their approach to crime reduction.

