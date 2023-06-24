Columbus Police arrests 3 during operation, seizes firearms and drugs
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested 3 individuals during an operation, along with seizing firearms and drugs.
According to officials, the operation resulted in the following seized items:
- 86 investigative stops
- 3 arrest
- 4 guns
- 1 glock switch
- 29 citations
- 17 warning citations
- 395 grams of marijuana
- 2 ecstasy tablets
The CPD says they will remain proactive in their approach to crime reduction.
