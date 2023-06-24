Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Police arrests 3 during operation, seizes firearms and drugs

CPD operation seized items
CPD operation seized items(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested 3 individuals during an operation, along with seizing firearms and drugs.

According to officials, the operation resulted in the following seized items:

  • 86 investigative stops
  • 3 arrest
  • 4 guns
  • 1 glock switch
  • 29 citations
  • 17 warning citations
  • 395 grams of marijuana
  • 2 ecstasy tablets

The CPD says they will remain proactive in their approach to crime reduction.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Columbus man searching for answers after being the victim to a hit and run
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after 1 man injured in Columbus
Two-vehicle crash in Chambers County, 1 dead
Two-vehicle crash in Chambers County, 1 dead
Columbus 12-year-old mows lawn for school money
Columbus pre-teen mows lawn for school money
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
GBI: skeletal remains found behind Kysor Warren identified

Latest News

GA DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT: Saturday, June 24
Annual golf tournament raises money for area students
Annual golf tournament raises money for area students
Shooting investigation underway at Matthews Street in Columbus, 1 injured
Shooting investigation underway at Matthews Street in Columbus, 1 injured
Shooting in the area of 33rd Street and 7th Ave leaves 1 injured
Shooting in the area of 33rd Street and 7th Ave leaves 1 injured