Columbus pre-teen mows lawn for school money

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With most children out of school for summer break, they are looking for something exciting to do to get through the dog days of summer.

One Columbus pre-teen is getting a taste of his first job, all to help his mother and family.

“When I was walking with my lawnmower, someone stopped me and asked to cut their lawn for them, and I did,” says Jayden Jackson.

A Facebook post of 12-year-old Jayden looking for lawns to mow has been shared more than a hundred times.

“It’s been overwhelming a little bit, but it’s great,” says his mother, Angel Jackson.

Jayden just finished his 5th-grade year at True Springs Academy. This summer, Jayden is taking it back to the door-to-door lawn service, and he’s already made some money.

“I can’t remember when I first started, but when I started, I felt great about it,” says Jayden.

“He’s always had a love for cutting grass. He’ll watch YouTube videos, day and night cutting grass, weed eating, it just comes natural,” says Jackson.

Jayden is the second oldest out of six. His mother says he’s like the dad out of the bunch, and you can ask anybody about his work ethic.

“He’s just a hard worker and always taking the extra mile to help anybody that he can,” says Jackson. “He wanted to help his brother and sisters, as well as things around the house, and help himself get on his feet for things for school that he needs,” said Angel Jackson.

Not only does he want to get ready for school, but Jayden also wants to help his mother, who has Lupus. Jackson says living with the condition is hard, but most of her medical bills are taken care of.

“Anything I need, he just goes and gets it. He doesn’t even ask me, he just goes and gets it cause mama would want that,” says Jackson. “Most kids around this area are in to trouble a lot, it just touches my heart that he’s gone away from all that, and he really wants to help and do things the right way.”

Jayden already has loyal customers. News Leader 9 talked to one of them, Jim Hudson.

“He could’ve been out playing and running around, but he was trying to make some money,” says Hudson. “He was very impressive, and he came back a couple of times. At the time, I didn’t need my grass cut, but he still came by and asked; He’s building his customer base.”

Hudson says Jayden is professional, persistent, and on the right track.

”He’s going somewhere with his life. I’d love to be around. I’m 77 years old. I probably won’t be around when he is a young man, but he will be an asset to the community and, more than that, an asset to himself,” says Hudson.

You can reach Jayden’s mother at 706-366-6446 if you want your lawn mowed.

Jayden’s other siblings’ names are Empress, Israel, Zechariah, Elijah, and Moses.

Check out this post below for ways to send gifts of love to Jayden and his siblings.

