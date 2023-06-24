Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Dry and Warm Start to the Weekend, but Rain Coverage Returns Tomorrow

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The drier and warmer weather has finally returned to the Valley just in time for the weekend. Today is perfect for any outdoor plans as we will have sunny skies around all day, but the rain returns Sunday evening. Sunday starts off nice and sunny, but the showers and storms roll in from the north late in the day, bringing a good coverage of rain along with it. Temperatures this weekend are back to the summertime average (the low 90s) which means it’s important to stay hydrated with these hot temperatures. The rain coverage continues into Monday, and this is expected to be the wettest day of next week as well. A ridge of high pressure moves East late Monday and this will lead to dry and warm weather for the rest of the work week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Columbus man searching for answers after being the victim to a hit and run
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after 1 man injured in Columbus
Two-vehicle crash in Chambers County, 1 dead
Two-vehicle crash in Chambers County, 1 dead
TCSO missing person Carrie Harrison
Troup County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Friday Evening Weather On the Go
The highest humidity in the next week is expected Monday into early Tuesday.
Very Nice Weekend Shaping Up
We'll climb into the upper 80s in most spots Friday with only isolated storms in the forecast.
Hotter and mostly dry next few days