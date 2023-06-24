Dry and Warm Start to the Weekend, but Rain Coverage Returns Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The drier and warmer weather has finally returned to the Valley just in time for the weekend. Today is perfect for any outdoor plans as we will have sunny skies around all day, but the rain returns Sunday evening. Sunday starts off nice and sunny, but the showers and storms roll in from the north late in the day, bringing a good coverage of rain along with it. Temperatures this weekend are back to the summertime average (the low 90s) which means it’s important to stay hydrated with these hot temperatures. The rain coverage continues into Monday, and this is expected to be the wettest day of next week as well. A ridge of high pressure moves East late Monday and this will lead to dry and warm weather for the rest of the work week.

