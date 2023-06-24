GA DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT: Friday, June 23

CATAULA, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re nearing the end of the District 8 All-Star Tournament at Harris County Little League’s Pate Park.

On Friday, several teams faced off in championship games while others looked to make a play at a title match.

WTVM Sports Leader 9 will be in Cataula throughout the week to capture the best moments from the top youth baseball and softball players in the area.

10U BASEBALL FINAL: Harris County 3, Northern 0; teams set to play winner-takes-all game Monday, June 26 @ 5:45 PM–Field 2

11U BASEBALL FINAL: Northern 11, Harris County 0; Northern wins 11U title

12U BASEBALL FINAL: Harris County 11, Pioneer 1; Harris County set to take on Northern, Saturday, June 24th @ 10:00 AM–Field 1

16U SOFTBALL FINAL: Pioneer 19, Harris County 7; Pioneer wins 16U title

12U SOFTBALL FINAL: Pioneer 11, Harris County 1; Pioneer wins 12U title

10U SOFTBALL FINAL: American 7, Harris County 6; American wins 10U title

Please visit the official tournament website for more scores and information throughout the week.

