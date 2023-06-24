Business Break
GA DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT: Friday, June 23

By Tony Reese
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CATAULA, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re nearing the end of the District 8 All-Star Tournament at Harris County Little League’s Pate Park.

On Friday, several teams faced off in championship games while others looked to make a play at a title match.

WTVM Sports Leader 9 will be in Cataula throughout the week to capture the best moments from the top youth baseball and softball players in the area.

10U BASEBALL FINAL: Harris County 3, Northern 0; teams set to play winner-takes-all game Monday, June 26 @ 5:45 PM–Field 2

11U BASEBALL FINAL: Northern 11, Harris County 0; Northern wins 11U title

12U BASEBALL FINAL: Harris County 11, Pioneer 1; Harris County set to take on Northern, Saturday, June 24th @ 10:00 AM–Field 1

16U SOFTBALL FINAL: Pioneer 19, Harris County 7; Pioneer wins 16U title

12U SOFTBALL FINAL: Pioneer 11, Harris County 1; Pioneer wins 12U title

10U SOFTBALL FINAL: American 7, Harris County 6; American wins 10U title

Please see the video player above for highlights of the three games mentioned and please visit the official tournament website for more scores and information throughout the week.

