GA DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT: Saturday, June 24

By Tony Reese
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CATUALA, Ga. (WTVM) - Just two different games remained in the District 8 All-Star Tournament at Harris County Little League’s Pate Park going into Saturday.

12U BASEBALL GAME 3 FINAL: Harris County 15, Northern 0; teams set to play winner-takes-all game Monday, June 26 @ 5:45 PM–Field 1

10U BASEBALL FINAL: Harris County, Northern ; teams set to play winner-takes-all game Monday, June 26 @ 5:45 PM–Field 2

Please see the video player above for highlights of the first game mentioned and from some of the other teams that faced off on Friday. Please visit the official tournament website for more scores and information throughout the week.

