GBI: skeletal remains found behind Kysor Warren identified

GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Skeletal remains found behind Kysor Warren have been identified by the GBI.

According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, the remains were found on Transport Blvd.

Officials say the skeletal remains positively identified as 18-year-old Sergio Alamo. The mother and grandmother have been notified of the findings.

Officials say they found a gun shot wound in the head, making this case a homicide.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

