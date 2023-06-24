GBI: skeletal remains found behind Kysor Warren identified

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Skeletal remains found behind Kysor Warren have been identified by the GBI.

According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, the remains were found on Transport Blvd.

Officials say the skeletal remains positively identified as 18-year-old Sergio Alamo. The mother and grandmother have been notified of the findings.

Officials say they found a gun shot wound in the head, making this case a homicide.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.