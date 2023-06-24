Historic sign unveiled in Waverly Hall

Business Break
Lucy Laney Park sign unveiled in Waverly Hall
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAVERLY HALL, Ga. (WTVM) - A historic school was honored and celebrated today in Waverly Hall.

The city along with the historical society and a special committee, unveiling a sign in honor of Lucy Laney Park. The park is the site of the historic Lucy Laney School, and the school was first built in 1952 to educate African American children in Waverly Hall.

After integration, the name was changed to Waverly Hall Elementary in 1970. Later, the school would fall into disrepair and eventually be torn down in 2004.

Now, a park and pavilion sit where the school once stood, and today the sign officially recognizing it as Lucy Laney Park was unveiled. Our very own Barbara Gauthier, a Waverly Hall native, was the mistress of ceremonies for the event.

