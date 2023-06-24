MCSO recovers weapons and drugs in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office recovered two stolen weapons, along with some drugs last night in South Columbus.

According to officials, The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, along with our Patrol Units, answered a complaint regarding individuals conducting illegal activity in South Columbus.

Officials say upon the Sheriff’s Office arrival, all suspects observed what was heading their way. They all dropped their weapons and fled.

Deputies retrieved two out of the four reported stolen weapons.

This case remains under investigation.

