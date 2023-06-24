Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Shooting in the area of 33rd Street and 7th Ave leaves 1 injured

Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown to a trauma center.(MGN)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting in the area 33rd Street and 7th Ave, in Columbus, leaves one person injured according to officials.

There is nothing further at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Columbus man searching for answers after being the victim to a hit and run
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after 1 man injured in Columbus
Two-vehicle crash in Chambers County, 1 dead
Two-vehicle crash in Chambers County, 1 dead
TCSO missing person Carrie Harrison
Troup County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine

Latest News

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Shooting investigation underway at Matthews Street in Columbus
MCSO recovered items
MCSO recovers weapons and drugs in south Columbus
Birthday Club 6/24/23
Highlights from the GA District 8 Tournament championship games on Friday, June 23rd.
GA DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT: Friday, June 23