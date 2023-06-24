Shooting in the area of 33rd Street and 7th Ave leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting in the area 33rd Street and 7th Ave, in Columbus, leaves one person injured according to officials.

One person was injured in a shooting yesterday evening in the area of 33rd St. and 7th Ave. #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) June 24, 2023

There is nothing further at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.