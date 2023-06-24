Shooting investigation underway at Matthews Street in Columbus
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Matthews St.
A shooting investigation is underway on Matthews St. #cpdga— Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) June 24, 2023
There is nothing further at this time.
