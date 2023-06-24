Two former athletes-turned-firefighters compete in Georgia Police and Fire Games

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Police & Fire Games are wrapping up their week-long event schedule. With over 700 participants, you may recognize some of the players from sports teams all over the Peach State.

We caught up with some of them at the 4-man Scramble event at Bull Creek Golf Course. Chase Weems has experience playing golf, but also in the minor league. He says his 8 years of playing baseball have prepared him for his Firefighter EMT role and looks forward to the Games every year.

“Being with the firefighters, being at the station and everything, is like being in the locker room. The family atmosphere, I mean we love pulling pranks,” he said. “It’s a good time, you get to see firefighters from all over the state, get to meet great individuals and I’ve had a good time talking to these guys and learning about these other departments.”

Contrarily, Fire Lieutenant Frank Manson played his first ever round of golf but is no stranger to the football field. He was able to take his talents to the college level, picking up how to work with a team.

“When you work somewhere like me in the firefighter department, you’re working with different people, different ages. You got more experience, less experience,” he explained. “Football helped me with finding that balance in between, and just being able to work with people above my skill level, at my skill level, and below.”

This year’s Games makes three in a row for both men. Weems says the fun of excitement has brought him back every time.

“I’m definitely coming back,” he says. “I’m going to try more events next year. I’ll probably be doing this until I retire.”

For all of our athletes in the Peach State, Manson has a few words of advice.

“Don’t be afraid to fail. I think that’s what deters a lot of people from playing sports sometimes,” Manson says. “If you ain’t failing, you ain’t learning. Don’t be afraid to dust yourself off and try again. Just keep going up. You can only get better if you try.”

