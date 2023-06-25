COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 10th annual Phenix City Mayor’s Ball took place last night at the Convention and Trade Center in Columbus.

Since 2014, the Phenix City Mayor has held the Mayor’s Ball, which is a fundraising event for scholarships to assist teens in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The 10th annual Mayor’s Ball last year raised over 100 thousand dollars. Phenix City’s Mayor Eddie Lowe says education is important for the future of the community.

‘’The way for any community to get ahead is to build the people up, and so that starts with our kids having the opportunity to go to college because we all know that getting an education is like magic,’' says Lowe.

Last year, the special guest for the event was Vivica A. Fox. Lowe says every year they like to bring a well-known guest.

Chicago native Joseph Sikora, also known as Tommy Egan, who starred in the hit show Power that aired on Starz left a message for the young people in the ballroom.

‘’There’s hope because we’re all in this together. You’re special, and you can achieve whatever you put your mind to,’' says Sikora.

With over 900 people attending this event to raise money for scholarships, Sikora says it nice seeing communities come together to help the youth.

‘’Growing up in the 90s, I always called the late 80s and early 90s the golden era of hip hop because it was such an inclusive era, and it was an era that brought people together and accepted other people from other backgrounds as part of a unique culture, and I’d love to continue that tradition on here today,’' says Sikora.

Mayor Eddie Lowe says over 50 students were received scholarships, but in order to receive them, students have to submit an application that will go through a committee.

