Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

12 taken to hospital after too much chlorine put in Texas pool, firefighters say

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.
The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - Firefighters say 12 people, including several children, were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to too much chlorine in a west Houston pool.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a lazy river pool at the Club Westside fitness club.

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
GBI: skeletal remains found behind Kysor Warren identified
Columbus 12-year-old mows lawn for school money
Columbus pre-teen mows lawn for school money
New developments coming to Fortson Road in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway at Matthews Street in Columbus, 1 injured
Shooting investigation underway at Matthews Street in Columbus, 1 injured

Latest News

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Freight train carrying hot asphalt, molten sulfur plunges into Yellowstone River as bridge fails
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenary group revolt against Moscow fizzles but exposes vulnerabilities
Harris marks anniversary of Dobbs decision amid abortion rights rallies
File - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July...
One year later, Supreme Court’s abortion decision both scorned and praised