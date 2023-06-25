Business Break
24th Missionary Baptist Church hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 24th Baptist Missionary Church unveiled their new park yesterday afternoon.

The park is dedicated to the late Deacon Wilson Willis who passed away last July. Willis had a large impact on the church and the community serving as the Sunday School Superintendent, the church treasurer, and the choir president.

The park includes a basketball court, swings, and a horseshoe toss.

“To the community, I encourage everyone to come and sit or walk around the memorial, to consume the spirit of this place, soak up the sacredness of it. let it drench you until you are overwhelmed with its importance and its greatness,” says pastor Dr. Curtis Green.

Green also talked a little bit about the vision he has for the park.

“We’re going to add to it to, make it a park-park for the whole community to enjoy, as well as the church members,” says Green.

The church says that the park is open to the local community to enjoy in memory of Deacon Willis.

