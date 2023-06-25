Business Break
Columbus Police search for wanted man for breaking into a business

CPD theft suspect
CPD theft suspect(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Jun. 25, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man who broke into a business on Webster Ave near 13th Street.

According to the CPD, the incident happened on June 18 around approximately 4 a.m., and officials say the suspect stole several items.

If you know the suspect’s identity, you’re urged to contact Sgt. J. Edenfield at jedenfield@columbusga.org or 706-225-4445.

