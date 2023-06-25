Non-profit hosts a water sports retreat for injured military veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Even with a disability you can do anything that you want to,” says Tyler Densford, retired senior airman for the U.S. Air Force.

Lake Harding is where wounded warriors across the nation are not only connecting with the water, but connecting with each other.

With the powers of connection, camaraderie, challenge and celebration-

Wake for Warriors is providing a weekend full of healing, challenges, and support for combat veterans. The healing takes place on the water to help veterans.

The non-profit, Wake for Warriors, pushes injured military veterans, who understand the meaning of brother and sisterhood, to master wakeboarding and wake surfing.

“To find something that you’re not sure that you can do, and then to go out there and kill it is amazing,” says Chad Ohmer, Marine Corps veteran.

Water enthusiast and retired Marine Corp veteran, David Deep founded the organization in 2012. “It was my way of being able to relax and I discovered the healing power of water when I came back from Afghanistan. Then, I decided to share that,” says Deep. “Initially, I thought I wanted to just teach some guys that were beaten down how to do something with a challenge, but what I found most important is the bonding of what happens when we get off the boats.”

Each morning of the 4-day retreats starts with a full day on water as the veterans are coached to make it through the challenges the sport brings.

“I enjoy watching them just get out here, having a little doubt on Thursday, and by Sunday they’re doing an amazing job,” says Deep.

“One of the first things I did within a year of my injury was come to one of these events and it changed my life for the better,” says Air Force veteran, Tyler Densford. “During a combat training exercise, I was dropped 40 feet from a Blackhawk. Multiple injuries, the most severe being a spinal cord injury, so I’m paralyzed from the chest down.”

Densford drives, coaches, and shreds waves for several of Wake for Warriors retreats each year. Densford says one of the biggest things he takes away is connecting with other people that have injuries and traumatic experiences.

“To realize you’re not alone in that aspect and even fighting through that and getting out here on the water and sharing this awesome sport with each other is very freeing,” says Densford. “It reminds you that life is worth living for and we’re blessed to continue living.”

“In life you’re riding the wave and you fall; there’s always somebody that will come around and pick you up,” says Deep.

