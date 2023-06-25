Business Break
The Rain Returns to End the Weekend

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Planner Today
Planner Today(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Jun. 25, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After the near perfect weather the Valley saw yesterday, the rain makes a grand return tonight. Today, conditions will start sunny but turn cloudy this afternoon as showers/storms roll through the Valley this evening. These storms aren’t expected to bring too severe of conditions, but gusty winds are going to be the biggest threat for the Valley. Light showers linger into the overnight hours, and Monday is looking dry and hot for the most part. A few passing showers will pass through tomorrow, but will hit or miss so the majority of the Valley will stay dry. This coming up week the Valley will stay dry but temps will be HOT! A ridge of high pressure moves East this week and cause the afternoon highs later this week to reach the upper 90s!

