Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight delays and cancellations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of flight cancellations and delays are being reported Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

As of 11:30 a.m., 116 flights were canceled while 252 were delayed, according to FlightAware.com.

“I’ve never seen this before,” said Briston Rains, who is flying to Little Rock.

The delays and cancellations are mostly being cause by bad weather, according to airlines.

“We checked before we even got here and it was saying it was fine ,it was fine, and then not until we got in line that it was cancelled,” said Riley Sutton, who is flying to Boston.

According to FlightAware, there have been nearly 2,500 cancellations today across the country.

“We’re supposed to be flying out about 11:00 or 12:00 but I heard there are storms in Arkansas, so who knows,” said Rains.

Yesterday was a similar story at Hartsfield Jackson. There were nearly 1,000 delays and over 100 cancellations.

“We were supposed to leave at 9:36, then they changed it to 11:36, then they kept adding 15 minutes after 15 minutes,” said Javier Saabedra, who is flying home to Baltimore.

Resulting in folks spending the night at the airport to try and get out again today.

“We’ve been here since yesterday. We didn’t go home because I only had plans for two days to stay here,” said Saabedra.

“With this weather and these crazy delays, it’s been rough because I’ve been traveling a lot these past two weeks and I had to stay up all night one time and I had to drink like three energy drinks just to stay up for the full next day,” said Rains.

A common complaint: while passengers know airlines can’t control the weather, they did feel communication was lacking.

“We were in line for TSA whenever we found out our flight was cancelled due to weather,” said Sutton.

“Every body was getting frustrated everybody was getting up, they’re like, ‘We need more information. You’re not helping us,’” said Saabedra.

Delta cancelled the most flights yesterday at 85 and they’ve cancelled nearly 100 flights already today as of 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.