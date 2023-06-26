Blue Canary Records coming to Broadway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spinning forty fives, listening to the latest singles on CD or vintage vinyl sounds like the good ole days, but it’s also the focus of a new used record store on Broadway in Columbus that’s opening soon.

Blue Canary Records has used records dating back to the 1940s.

With lots of rock, country and jazz - the owner, Brian Cook, says the store will have over a thousand records for customers to buy and you can even sell the ones you have.

He says Columbus is lacking in record stores, which was part of the reason why he decided to create Blue Canary Records.

Cook is looking to expand his collection of records to improve the diversity of his collection.

“If people of Columbus have records or you know they’ve got stuff that’s been sitting in the attic for a long time or they have something that they just want to show me - bring it, I’d love to see what Columbus has,” said Cook. “I want to potentially take it off their hands they don’t want it anymore so that I can sell it for them.”

The owner say he wants everyone in Columbus to feel like this is their personal store to come enjoy and find their favorite artist records.

Blue Canary Records is set to open on August 5th and for the latest updates you can find the store page on Instagram.

