Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at wedding

A bride discovered that 51 people had fallen ill after her wedding, and her concerns prompted...
A bride discovered that 51 people had fallen ill after her wedding, and her concerns prompted an inspection that found flaws in the way the catering restaurant stored its meat.(TranStudios Photography & Video/Pexels via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — More than 50 people got sick after attending an Iowa wedding, and the bride’s concerns prompted an inspection that found flaws in the way the catering restaurant stored its meat.

Lindsey Graham-Humphreys told the Des Moines Register that her new husband got sick the morning after the wedding and that she soon learned of others who were also sick. Eventually, she found that 51 people had fallen ill — some for two days or more.

Graham-Humphreys contacted the Fireside Grille in Altoona, which catered the wedding. When she didn’t get a satisfying response, she contacted the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.

The agency cited five violations, including that pork tenderloins were stored at 44.7 degrees Fahrenheit. The state requires meat to be stored at 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Tomatoes also were stored at a temperature higher than required, the inspection found.

Violations were corrected on site, according to the report.

Messages left Friday with the restaurant weren’t immediately returned.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
GBI: Skeletal remains found behind Kysor Warren identified
CPD operation seized items
Columbus police arrest 3 during operation, seizes firearms and drugs
CPD theft suspect
Columbus police search for wanted man for breaking into a business
A Walmart shopper helped return $2,000 they found left in a shopping cart.
Good Samaritan returns $2,000 found left behind in Walmart shopping cart
Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges

Latest News

FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York.
No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity
Opelika police searching for Planet Fitness theft suspect
Opelika police searching for Planet Fitness theft suspect
FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
The suspect in the attack that killed 5 at Colorado Springs gay nightclub is set to plead guilty
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court won’t let a North Carolina charter school force girls to wear skirts to school
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson sits at the...
Closing arguments set in trial of deputy accused of failing to stop Parkland school shooter