Death investigation underway after body found in Lanett
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a vehicle in Lanett.
According to officials, on June 25 around 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of N 12th Avenue in reference to a welfare check on an unresponsive person in a vehicle.
Upon arrival, a male was discovered in the vehicle.
This case is currently under investigation by the Lanett Police Department Criminal investigation division.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.