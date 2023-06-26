Business Break
Death investigation underway after body found in Lanett

A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a vehicle in Lanett.
A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a vehicle in Lanett.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a vehicle in Lanett.

According to officials, on June 25 around 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of N 12th Avenue in reference to a welfare check on an unresponsive person in a vehicle.

Upon arrival, a male was discovered in the vehicle.

This case is currently under investigation by the Lanett Police Department Criminal investigation division.

