Fountain City’s Charity Lawson stars as ‘The Bachelorette’ in 20th season

By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fountain City’s own, Charity Lawson, is ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ in its 20th season.

Charity Lawson, a Columbus native, was a fan favorite from the last season of ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross. Lawson is a Columbus High School graduate and Auburn University alumna.

Lawson tells News Leader 9 that the upcoming season of ‘The Bachelorette’ has a lot of love and yes, drama.

She reiterates that in her tweet from Monday morning:

Lawson spoke with News Leader 9 about the preparation leading up to all of the excitement of the show and of course, her love for the Fountain City.

“So, Columbus is obviously my home... it’s a place that I love dearly. It’s been apart of my life for a long time,” said Lawson. “But my family is there so it’s a very special place. My friends are there so Columbus means a lot.”

Don’t miss her as the star of the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ which premieres this Monday, June 26, from 9-11 p.m. on WTVM.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

