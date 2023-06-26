Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff opens Columbus constituent services office

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia’s Senator Jon Ossoff was recently in Columbus hosting a ribbon cutting for his new consultation office in the Fountain City.

The new regional office celebrated its opening inside the Heritage Tower on 9th Street in Columbus.

In the office, citizens will be about to talk to Ossoff’s staff about certain issues with taxes, passports, and any others that come to mind.

The senator says the new office is needed to give people in the Chattahoochee Valley a chance to personally get their questions answered by the congressman and his staff.

“This is a really important facility for us to really have that personal contact with constituents here in Muscogee and across the region,” said Ossoff.

This new office means new ways to inquire about different types of assistance, easier and faster.

