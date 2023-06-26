Business Break
Hot and Dry Days Ahead of the Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Monday Evening Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are in the dog days of summer and the Valley will definitely be feeling it this week. Heading into tonight, temperatures will cool off into the 80s and 70s overnight. Tuesday will be another hot and sunny day with temperatures in the mid-90s, and this is what the rest of the work week will look like for the Valley. The reason the temperatures crank up to the mid to upper 90s this week is because of a high amplitude ridge that propagates east towards the Valley. This high pressure compresses the air at the surface and which leads to warmer afternoon highs. On top of the already high temps, there is lots of moisture in the air which is going to make the already hot conditions feel much warmer. It’s likely with the added humidity factor, it will feel more like 105°+ during the peak heating of the day. It’s important to stay safe in the hot weather the Valley is experiencing, so beat the heat by staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, and trying to get out of the sun after a prolonged time.

